23,383 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,383 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,080,494 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $227,793,000 after acquiring an additional 46,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 56,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

