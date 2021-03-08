19,881 Shares in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 742,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ BPY opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.