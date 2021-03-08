$155.87 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce sales of $155.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.70 million. Nautilus posted sales of $93.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $538.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Nautilus stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. 2,706,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,113. The company has a market capitalization of $587.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other Nautilus news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

