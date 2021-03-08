15,486 Shares in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,486 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In other news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 22,629 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $258,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,628.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 35,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $416,540.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,433 shares of company stock worth $1,285,594. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

GLDD opened at $14.73 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $959.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.