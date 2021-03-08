$150.01 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce sales of $150.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $126.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $607.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.00 million to $617.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $656.15 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $679.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

