12,088 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,962,000 after buying an additional 137,371 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.68.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $59.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.