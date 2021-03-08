10,000 Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,913,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.71. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

