$1.89 EPS Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.04. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.76.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $249.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.68 and its 200 day moving average is $243.54. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

