$1.88 EPS Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $1.91. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $2,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,833,331.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,034 shares of company stock worth $9,960,036. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,837,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after buying an additional 306,334 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 591,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $257.29 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

