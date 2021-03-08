-$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.80). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($5.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.09) to ($3.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Shares of RARE opened at $118.50 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day moving average is $118.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 4,572 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $631,713.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,781,150.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 85,245 shares of company stock worth $11,945,234 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

