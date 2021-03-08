$0.63 EPS Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. Blackbaud posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Blackbaud stock opened at $69.28 on Monday. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.41, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $457,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $2,816,665. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

