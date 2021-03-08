-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.31). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

