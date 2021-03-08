$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 260%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th.

NYSE:IBN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 67,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,671,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $18.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 108.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,176 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

