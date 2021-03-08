$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. 135,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,848. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

