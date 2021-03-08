-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.01. Century Casinos posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. 384,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,671. The stock has a market cap of $248.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 402,596 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 674,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 85,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

