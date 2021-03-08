-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.05). Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

NYSE:STAY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,749. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 322,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Extended Stay America by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 267,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,146 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.