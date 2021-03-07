Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after purchasing an additional 308,957 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,750 shares of company stock worth $120,583,656. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $337.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.54. The company has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.60, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.88 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

