Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $36.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $19,914.42 and approximately $36.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00057977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00769371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00043203 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

ZNT is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

