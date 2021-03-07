Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 62.9% higher against the dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $68.91 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.00792412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00026865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00041820 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.