Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Dawson James boosted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.71.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $385.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 584.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 39.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 567,911 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

