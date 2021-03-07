Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Hold

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of BCPC opened at $123.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.05. Balchem has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,943,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,338,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,463,000 after purchasing an additional 155,400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Balchem by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 95,368 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.