Zacks Investment Research Lowers SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

SCPL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SciPlay from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.32.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

