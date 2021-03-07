Zacks Investment Research Lowers NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $129.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day moving average is $137.84. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.