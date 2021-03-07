Zacks Investment Research Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $229.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk’s top line has been negatively impacted by the ongoing business model transition from perpetual licenses to cloud-based services and migration of maintenance plan customers to subscription plan offerings. Moreover, weakness in new business growth is a concern in the near term. Also, sluggish growth in Maintenance revenues is a headwind. Renewal rates are also expected to decline in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, Autodesk’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from higher subscription revenues, gross margin expansion and lower operating expenses. Rapid adoption of BIM 360 products and success of the maintenance to subscription program drove revenues. Also, higher demand for Autodesk’s cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites will drive the top line.”

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.17.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $267.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 139.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

