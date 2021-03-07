Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of UEPS opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $290.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 32,644 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $114,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 279,728 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $1,110,520.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 932,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,123. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 461,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.