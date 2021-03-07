Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to Hold

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $80.54 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

