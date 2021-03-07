Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) to Strong Sell

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

CDTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Aegis started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $2.31 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $110.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

