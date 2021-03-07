Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.