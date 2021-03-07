Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Sell

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day moving average of $159.85.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,350 shares of company stock worth $11,859,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after purchasing an additional 286,659 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,957,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,493,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

