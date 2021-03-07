Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ambev from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Ambev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Ambev has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

