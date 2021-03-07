Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce sales of $43.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.23 million and the highest is $43.65 million. Repay posted sales of $39.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $183.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $184.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $213.03 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $214.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPAY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

RPAY traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. 1,939,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,077. Repay has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

