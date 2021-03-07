Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $992.10 million. Perrigo posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $41.04. 1,088,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,169. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Perrigo by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Perrigo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 72.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 84.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

