Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to Post $2.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings of $2.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $10.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.87 to $12.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.06. The stock had a trading volume of 791,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.04. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,916 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,499,689.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,017 shares of company stock worth $76,186,183. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

