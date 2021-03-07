Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report $6.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $9.50 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $8.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $31.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $54.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $196.14 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of ZYME stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 496,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $59.03.

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at $931,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $47,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 218.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

