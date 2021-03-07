Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $1.30. Woodward posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

In other news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,009 shares of company stock valued at $25,315,219. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Woodward by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $115.23 on Thursday. Woodward has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $127.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.45 and its 200 day moving average is $102.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

