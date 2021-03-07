Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. T-Mobile US reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $9.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,800 shares of company stock worth $7,538,896. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in T-Mobile US by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 87.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,944,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.50. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

