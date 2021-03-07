Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.29, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

