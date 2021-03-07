Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post sales of $85.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.50 million and the highest is $86.00 million. Nevro reported sales of $87.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $442.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $449.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $515.47 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $526.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVRO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.12. 588,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.31. Nevro has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,965,000 after purchasing an additional 238,308 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 204,465 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 63,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 7.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

