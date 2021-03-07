Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.09). Murphy Oil posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,015 shares of company stock worth $849,590. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $2,480,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $584,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,458,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,487. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

