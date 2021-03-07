Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,363,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,266 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 398.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,176 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $34,047,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Discovery by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. Discovery has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

