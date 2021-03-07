Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.36). BeyondSpring reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BeyondSpring.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BeyondSpring by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BeyondSpring by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYSI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. 305,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $492.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

