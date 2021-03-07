Zacks: Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:YTRA traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 772,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,054. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
