Zacks: Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on YTRA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YTRA traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 772,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,054. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

