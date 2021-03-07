Zacks: Analysts Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Under Armour reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

UAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.66. 6,948,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,318. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.