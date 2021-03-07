Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%.

Several analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

NTLA stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. 3,212,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,362. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $92.00.

In other news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 895,281 shares of company stock worth $55,527,038. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after buying an additional 739,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 406,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 380,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

