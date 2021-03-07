Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.68. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE:GWB opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $18,929,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,751,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 182,937 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.