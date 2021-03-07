Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.97 Million

Brokerages expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post sales of $156.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.00 million and the lowest is $150.40 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $149.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $611.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $628.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $604.70 million, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $615.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of FFBC stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $24.06. 437,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,890,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 401.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 329,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 276,295 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 264,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 376.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 246,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

