Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.66). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 474.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 97.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRRK traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $53.53. 184,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,166. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

