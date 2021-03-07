Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.49. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.23. 6,149,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,090,142 shares of company stock worth $379,166,493. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,679,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,745 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

