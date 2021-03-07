Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.00. Garmin posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,004 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN opened at $122.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day moving average is $112.30.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

