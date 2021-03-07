Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Post -$1.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($0.74). Galapagos posted earnings per share of ($1.68) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($5.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($5.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($2.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galapagos.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.62.

GLPG stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.70. 365,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,815. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $233.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth $6,929,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

